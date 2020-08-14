Entertainment

Congrats anyemi - Berla Mundi reacts to Joe Mettle’s wedding

Joe Mettle and Berla Mundi

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi has sent warm wishes to newlyweds, Joe Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional fashion on Wednesday, August 13, in Accra in a glamourous style.



The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown and Majid Michel.



Some celebrities including Abeiku Santana, Gloria Sarfo, Okyeame Kwame, Lawyer Nti and EBA have flooded Joe Mettle’s Instagram page with warm wishes.



However, Berla Mundi got fans a bit shocked when she dropped a comment on Joe Mettle’s post.



“Congrats anyemi [brother]. God bless your marriage,” Berla Mundi wrote.

Her comment comes as a surprise due to rumours that she was dating Joe Mettle and was going to be his future wife.





