'Congratulations for our win love' - Keche Andrews on wife's NDC primary victory

Joana Gyan Cudjoe is the parliamentary aspirant for Amenfi Central on ticket of NDC

Musician Keche Andrew has celebrated his wife's latest political feat after she emerged the parliamentary aspirant for the Amenfi Central constituency.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, was one of seventeen aspirants who toppled sitting Members of Parliament in the contest.



She polled 756 votes out of the total votes cast whiles the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah polled 575 votes.



Other aspirants include Daniel Appiah, Dr Karl Mark Arhina and Elijah Jones Appiah.



In an Instagram post hours after she was declared winner during the May 13 primaries, he posted a video reel of her campaign posters with the caption: "Congratulations For Our Win Love ???????????????????????? #ObaaNaa Amenfi Central Made A Decision."

She is founder and CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, which company manages her husband.



