'Congratulations My Queen!': NPP MP celebrates wife's graduation from UK varsity

MP Ntim Fordjour and his graduating spouse

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South has celebrated his wife's latest academic achievement.

Mrs. Ntim Fordjour was among the recent graduates of the University of Dundee in the United Kingdom.



The MP who doubles as deputy Education Minister also disclosed that his wife, Tracy, had graduated with an MSc in International Energy Finance, passing with distinction.



He posted photos of his 'Queen' on his social media handles with the caption: "Congratulations My Queen! Distinction looks good on you. MSc International Energy Finance bagged."



The couple got married in 2019 at a plush ceremony.

"The first day I set eyes on my wife, I knew that was Aunty Misses Fordjour," the MP said at his wedding reception.



Ntim Fordjour who is a Reverend is in his second term as MP having been first elected in 2016 before securing re-election in 2020.



