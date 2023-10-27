Congratulations pour in as Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed have welcomed their child

Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, are now parents for the first time, marking a joyful milestone in their journey. The celebrated gospel singer made this heartwarming announcement alongside the release of her latest single titled “You Do This One.”

The single’s cover art features a touching photo of Mercy cradling her baby bump. While these reports remain unverified, it is widely believed that the couple has welcomed a son.



This joyous occasion follows their wedding, which took place just one year ago in 2022. In the video where she unveiled her pregnancy, Mercy proudly held her baby bump, radiating with happiness and a beaming smile.



As expected, an outpouring of good wishes and congratulations flooded in from devoted fans and colleagues, who shared in the singer and her husband’s moment of happiness.



She wrote:

“Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving.



“You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed “YOU DO THIS ONE.”



See post below:



