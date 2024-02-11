Consult the right stakeholders before implementing any policies - Vida Adumtumwaa tells government

Vida Adutuwmwaa wants government to be more assertive in it's policy implementation

Entertainment critic and media personality, Vida Adutuwmwaa, has appealed to the government to involve the relevant personalities in the entertainment industry when formulating and executing any policies that affect the sector.

She made this appeal on the latest episode of the United Showbiz aired on Saturday, February 10, 2024, where she commended the government for showing interest in the entertainment industry, which is often neglected in favour of other sectors like agriculture.



Vida Adutuwmwaa cited the policy of creating a localized streaming platform for different genres of music as a good initiative but cautioned that such policies could face challenges if not implemented properly or if the right people were not consulted or engaged to carry them out.



“It is good that the government is doing something for the entertainment industry, usually, conversations are about agriculture and all that, and policies like a localized streaming platform for various genres of music are good.



“But have seen this from experience; we can have good plans, but when it’s time to take action, we begin to encounter problems,” she said told host MzGee.



She called on the government not to be politically biased, but rather seek the input and cooperation of the experts and practitioners in the entertainment industry.

“I will implore them to speak to the right people to implement these policies, regardless of their political affiliations so that we make sure that we don't have a case where promises are made in the manifesto, they are not fulfilled and then these promises are repeated,” he said.



Vida Adutuwmwaa’s comments come in reaction to Dr. Bawumia's public address at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia unveiled his plans to boost the creative arts sector if he becomes president, which includes introducing digital and streaming platforms, providing tax incentives, and implementing an e-visa policy for international visitors.



Watch the video below





ID/ ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.