Consulting deities for spiritual protection is also necessary – Mzbel

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Veteran Hiplife artiste, Mzbel, has established that spirituality is a way of life and not just a mere activity.

According to Mzbel, consulting deities for spiritual protection is just as necessary as every other means.



“Consulting Mallams, deities and fetish priests for spiritual protection as a musician is also part of it but spirituality is a lifestyle.



“When you wake up in the morning you have to pour water on the ground and thank the earth and you have to look into the skies and thank the sun,” Mzbel stated in an interview with PropertyFM.

She added, that ideally, Africans are supposed to be spiritual and communicate with nature.



“As for spirituality once we are Africans that’s supposed to be our way and we communicate with the sun, moon, the earth and we know what’s in the air that’s blowing.”