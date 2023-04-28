Contempt of Court: Nhyiraba Kojo to be released from prison soon - Lawyer

Well-known Hip-life musician and owner, Nhyiraba Kojo

Well-known Hip-life musician and owner of the NK City Nightclub, Nhyiraba Kojo, is expected to be released from prison soon to reunite with his family.

As previously reported, he was sentenced to 30 days in prison by the Sekondi Commercial High Court for contempt of court after four residents of Fijai filed a case against him over noise from his nightclub in the area.



In a 3news.com report, his lawyer, Philip Fiifi Buckman, explained that Nhyiraba Kojo complied with the initial court directive to reduce the noise levels of his nightclub, but was unable to retrieve the required document to serve as evidence.



Buckman also clarified that the residents initially requested an injunction to stop Nhyiraba Kojo from operating his nightclub, but the court refused the request.



"We have worked on reducing the noise level and people can even see that most of his speakers have been removed. We were working on the official report to be presented to the court, but there were challenges in obtaining it from the Assembly. So we could not send it to the court within the 30 days given. That is why the court decided to punish him," Buckman stated.

He further explained that the court promised to release Nhyiraba Kojo as soon as the report was presented, and they are working to retrieve it from the Assembly by Tuesday.



"The good news is that the court is ready to release him anytime we present the report. We are busily working on it and believe it will be ready by Tuesday and he will be released from jail. But I must tell you that Nhyiraba Kojo is not bothered because he is not in jail due to robbery or anything bad. We believe he will soon return," Buckman added.



ADA/DO