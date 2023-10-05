Controversial gospel singer, Ohemaa Jacky ties the knot

Ohemma Jacky captured during her traditional wedding (Left)

Netizens are reacting to a viral video from Ohemaa Jacky’s traditional and white wedding ceremony.

In parts of the two-minute-long video, the controversial gospel singer was spotted in a bridal Kente, dancing and performing the traditional marriage rites with her bridesmaids.



She went round and exchanged pleasantries with the seated guests and offered them some gifts in a calabash.



Other parts of the video that highlighted the white wedding, captured Ohemaa Jacky, adorned in a white wedding ball gown.



Her groom with his groomsmen wore military uniforms and were seen performing the ‘guard of honour’ at the end of the ceremony.



This development has stirred reactions online, as netizens either congratulated her or shared sarcastic comments about it.

Ohemaa Jacky and her numerous controversies



Ohemaa Jacky, although a gospel musician, is widely known for her numerous banters with celebrities on social media.



Many perceive her as a socialite as she has been involved in countless controversies, more than a gospel musician is somewhat expected to be involved in.





EB/NOQ