Controversial media personalities in the year 2023

Broadcaster Afia Pokua (Vim Lady)

Controversies in the entertainment industry were rife in the year 2023 with some media personalities being part and parcel of it by stoking some in various ways.

Some media personalities made headlines from feuds, stunts, attacking politicians, and other reasons that sparked controversies on social media.



While some were demanding accountability from politicians and chiding them when they went wrong, others were making accusations against their colleagues and other showbiz personalities which generated a lot of conversations on the internet.



GhanaWeb brings you the list of controversial celebrities in the year 2023



1. Blakk Rasta



Blakk Rasta was vociferous when it came to political issues that tended to deepen the woes of Ghanaians amid the economic crisis.



He was a staunch critic of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to address the plight of Ghanaians amidst the devastating economic situation in the country.



It was not just politicians he criticised but also other personalities who were in the news for wrong.







2. Afia Pokua (Vim Lady)



The Outspoken media personality was critical of the Akufo-Addo-led government and other issues that pertained to the livelihood of individuals in the country.



Vim Lady described Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as a relaxed and sluggish person who should blame himself after losing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Afia Pokua also slammed side chick, Deborah Seyram after court ruled against her request. She stated that Seyram’s reliance on verbal promise was not enough to convince the court to grant her desire in the case against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, a former Chief Finance officer of the First Atlantic Bank.



There were other issues that Vim Lady spoke about that generated controversies in the country, including her take on the Asantehene and Dormaahene 'kingship rift'.







3. Bridget Otoo



The prominent media personality came into the news for controversial reasons following her involvement in some activities and certain remarks she made about some personalities.



Bridget Otoo’s indulgence in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest dominated headlines after she was involved in a clash with the police following a misunderstanding.



She was also in the news when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Menzgold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 sued her for defaming him by consistently calling him a ‘fraudster.’ Unfazed by the suit, the media personality vowed to fight NAM1.



Away from that, Bridget Otoo vehemently criticized Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for spewing lies to Ghanaians about promises he made before coming into power.







4. Sally Mann



One of the personalities who were involved in the controversies in the year 2023 was Sally Mann.

She lambasted Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on a couple of occasions when he was embroiled in controversial issues when she said the artiste could commit suicide out of envy.



Shatta Wale in reacting to Sally Mann’s claims called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and probe Sally Mann over her suicidal comments.



Sally Mann also chastised other artistes and other celebrities whose issues came to the public domain, including Nana Ama McBrown. At a point, she questioned followers of McBrown who had attacked her [Sally] if their star gave birth naturally. Her response was a result of reports that some fans of McBrown had suggested to her [Sally] to focus on bringing forth kids instead of constantly attacking McBrown.







5. MC Yaa Yeboah



Controversial media personalities cannot be mentioned without MC Yaa Yeboah who took centre stage and got netizens talking through her criticisms.



She described Prophet Nigel Gaisie as ‘childish’ when he prophesied about one Sheriff Black which got social, media buzzing with reactions.



She chided Prophet Nigel Gaisie for his lack of clarity and purpose in conveying the message which led to people thinking it was a musician, Black Sherif.



MC Yaa Yeboah also slammed Mzbel’s son when he claimed that he does not believe in the existence of the almighty God as Christians do.



Her public outbursts generated lots of controversies on social media.





6. Ohemaa Woyeje



Ohemaa Woyeje’s attacks on Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay about an interview was one of the most much-talked-about issues in the year.



She stated that Delay’s questions about her husband during an interview were intentional and had malicious intent to dent her image however, he played along.



Ohemaa Woyeje also disclosed that Delay is an arrogant person who didn’t want her background to be known after she gained popularity in the country.



Although Delay did not respond to her claims, there were mixed reactions on social media while others were bashing her for denigrating her colleague’s image.







7. Kwasi Aboagye



The host of the Peace FM Entertainment Review Show, Kwasi Aboagye, was embroiled in a controversy when he claimed Shatta Wale was not paid 80,000 pounds for a performance at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK as the musician claimed in public.



Aggrieved Shatta Wale in responding to his claims insulted Kwasi Aboagye and the owners of Despite Media for tarnishing his image.



Social media was buzzing with lots of comments while some people were chastising him, others applauded him for speaking the truth.





8. Abeiku Santana



The employee of Despite Media made headlines in the year 2023 for the wrong reasons, one of which was his remark about the sentencing of Pizzaman’s employees who were caught stealing chicken and cooking oil. He was bewildered over why an acclaimed youth leader would pursue such a case in a court of law.



He opined that the sentence meted out to the culprit was too harsh.



Abeiku Santana upon regretting his comments later apologized to the CEO of Pizzaman, a Ghanaian food joint.



Abeiku Santana was roasted on social media upon making the comment which seemed to support the bad act.



The above-mentioned individuals are the most controversial media personalities in the year 2023.











SB/BB