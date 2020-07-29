Entertainment

Controversies aren't essential ingredients to make a hit song - Krymi

Musician Krymi

Highly Spiritual Music signee, Henry Nuamah known in showbiz as Krymi believes an artist do not need controversies before making songs that will attract the masses.

After ‘Dw3’ song was released it courted a lot of controversies in the media after back and forth allegations of song theft.



Many people believe that the controversies that surrounded the song helped in making the 'Dw3' single a hit.

“I feel that there’s something called attention which most artistes crave for so people do things to draw attention to themselves. Music goes on without controversies especially when it’s a very good song with great lyrics.



“But trust me it wasn’t intentional to have a media banter just to get people listening to the song Dw3. However the controversies bring more attention to the song but not necessarily making it big.”Krymi told Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central in an interview.

