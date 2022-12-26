Conversation about Efya buying Moesha’s car at cheaper price resurfaces

Efya was reported to have bought Moesha's Range Rover Vogue

One issue that courted controversy in July 2021 was a claim that Efya had bought Moesha Boduong’s car at a cheap price but the socialite has said the musician only served as an intermediary between her and the buyer.

A few days after Moesha announced she was a born-again Christian, the actress and socialite did not only burn some amount of money she had earned; she also gave some of her items to the needy as “directed by God” and sold her Range Rover Vogue because she “wanted to change it to get a better one”.



Rumors were rife that Moesha sold her Range Rover at a cheap price to Efya, a situation that engendered controversy.



In her interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the 2022 Christmas edition of The Delay Show, however, Moesha defended Efya as she refuted the claim.



According to her, Efya did not buy the car but got her a buyer.



“Efya was the only one that got me a good buyer and she was really happy because she knew I didn’t like the car. Efya was the one that got me the best price,” said Moesha in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

It will be recalled that when the issue was tabled for a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review in July 2021, Kofi Asamoah, a filmmaker and close associate to Moesha said Efya did not buy the car; rather a musician who works with Efya.



“The Range Rover Vogue was not purchased by Efya. Efya only served as a 'middlewoman' for whoever bought the car. Efya is not the owner of the car. It was another musician. It was another artiste who at the time was working with Efya. She didn’t buy the car for herself as many people think.”



Although Kofi Asamoah refused to reveal the true identity of the artiste who has acquired Moesha's Range Rover, he stated that: “As for the person who bought the car, we are withholding his identity for now. We’ll reveal his or her identity at the right time.”



