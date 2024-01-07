Cook-a-thon: Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Lordina visits, and other major highlights so far

Chef Faila has been cooking for 7 Days now

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian chef who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, has been honoured by the Ghana Chefs Association, and has received the support of some prominent figures in the country.

Some of these people have been the Chief of Staff of Ghana, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; former First Lady, Lordina Mahama; and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Ghana Chefs Association visited her on January 5, during her Cook-A-Thon attempt, and conferred on her the title of Executive Chef in Ghana.



Chef Isaac, representing the Association, said they were proud of her achievement and wanted to inspire other chefs to excel in their profession.



The same day, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, also paid her a visit.

The next day, January 6, saw Lordina Mahama and Dr Bawumia also paying visits to Chef Faila at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she has been cooking since New Year's Day.



Lordina Mahama, who donated the cookware for the attempt, comforted and encouraged the chef, who had been overcome with emotions.



Dr Bawumia, on the other hand, praised the chef and other Ghanaians who have attempted to break Guinness World Records and said their efforts are putting Ghana on the world map, boosting its tourism potential.



He also expressed his interest in tasting the chef's dishes. Other celebrities, including popular skit comedian SDK Dele also passed by the venue to render their support for Chef Faila.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is currently on her 7th day of cooking nonstop at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



She has successfully broken her target of 120 hours and has also surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Other Ghanaians have also announced their plans to attempt various records, such as the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.



