Cook-a-thon: Clemento Suarez, others offer support for chef Smith as he clocks day 8

Chef Smith has been cooking for 8 days now

A host of celebrities have offered their support to Chef Smith, the Ghanaian chef currently in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Stand-up comedians Clemento Suarez and Jacinta passed by the Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex, Accra, to offer their support.



Videos trending on social media showed the personalities interacting with fans and other supporters who were present at the venue.



They were later seen being treated to meals cooked by Chef Smith.



Also spotted at the venue was the marketing head of Amadia Group of Companies, Gorbachev Awuah.



Chef Smith, a graduate of the College of Tourism and Hospitality Management of National University, Philippines, is aiming to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a 360-hour attempt.

He started his project on Thursday, February 1, 2024.



The current Guinness World Record holder for this category is Alan Fisher, an Irish chef who owns a restaurant in Japan.



He achieved a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes in 2023, surpassing the previous record of 93 hours set by Nigeria's Hilda Baci.



However, several other individuals have also challenged this record after Alan Fisher.



One of them is Dorcus Mirembe, also known as Mama D, from Uganda, who cooked for 123 hours and 20 minutes in December 2023.

Another is Chef Faila from Ghana, who claimed to have cooked for 227 hours.



And the most recent one is Beauty Obasuyi, a Nigerian-Canadian who reported a time of 447 hours.



All are still pending official verification by Guinness World Records.



Watch the video below





ID/



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.