Cook-a-thon: Here is what transpired when Chief of Staff, Frema Opare visited Chef Faila

Frema Opare (left) visited Chef Faila (right) and encouraged her to excel in the cook-a-thon

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak’s quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in the world has pulled many prominent personalities and celebrities to the Northern Region, Tamale, to be precise.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Osei-Frema Opare, has joined several personalities to visit Chef Faila at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale and encourage her to give her best to attain the feat.



During her speech, she commended Chef Faila for taking such a bold step to compete for the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon and entreated other individuals to follow suit to enhance tourism in the nation.



According to JoyPrime TV, Frema Opare donated an amount of GHC20,000, 5 bags of rice, 2 gallons of cooking oil, 2 boxes of mackerel, a tin of tomatoes and 10 crates of eggs to support Chef Faila.



“I can't drum and dance, but at least I can have some encouraging words to give to her [Chef Faila]. She has done well. I commend her family for also allowing her to take on such a responsible and courageous activity. I am very confident that he will clock. We are going to pray that whatever strength can give her, let him give him her so that he can break the world record and Ghana will be on the map.



"I didn't come empty-handed, as they say in our culture. I brought some foodstuff. So we have some rice, we have some canned fish. We have some canned tea and tomatoes. What else do we have? We have a grain of egg,” she told the media.

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt has entered Day 6 after having crossed over 120hrs.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB



Watch the video below

Watch GhanaWeb end of year entertainment review show