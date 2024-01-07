Cook-a-thon chef conferred with Executive Chef title by Ghana Chefs Association

The Ghana Chef's Associated conferred the prestigious title to Chef Faila

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, has received a prestigious honor from the Ghana Chefs Association.

The Association visited her on January 5, during her Cook-A-Thon attempt, and conferred on her the title of Executive Chef in Ghana.



Chef Isaac, representing the Association, said they were proud of her achievement and wanted to inspire other chefs to excel.



"We are here to show our support, honor her, and confer on her the title of Executive Chef in Ghana," Chef Isaac stated.



He also said the Association was part of the World Chefs Society and was committed to showcasing Ghana's culinary talent globally.



The Association gave Chef Faila a citation signed by their president and custom-made apparel to mark her new status as an executive chef.

The citation praised her for her official attempt to break the world record and for promoting Ghana's hospitality industry through the Cook-A-Thon.



“The Ghana Chefs Association wishes to congratulate and recognize your official attempt to break the World Guinness Record for cook-a-thon (the longest cooking marathon).



"The entire membership of the Association is solidly behind you in recognition of your outstanding achievement in promoting Ghana’s hospitality industry through the cook-a-thon.



"We confer to you the title ‘Executive Chef’, which is the highest rank in our profession. You are now an Executive Chef, Failatu Abdul Razak,” the citation read.



