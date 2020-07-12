Entertainment

Coronavirus: How Stonebwoy is helping Ashaiman residents

The Bhim Skills Traning Workshop is powered by Livingstone Foundation founded by StoneBwoy

Many of the Ghanaian citizenry have their works affected by the global pandemic, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Nonetheless, in partnership with UNITYLINK Financial Services, Burniton Music Group (BMG), and the BHIM Shop, The Livingstone Foundation (TLF) – a non-governmental & non-profitable and charity organization have, on Friday, July 10, 2020, staged the maiden season of its free training workshop dubbed “BHIM Skills”.

Hosted at the St. Augustines Church in Ashaiman, and as a way of adhering to the social distancing protocols arrayed by the Ghana government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the charitable organization founded by Stonebwoy – a multiple award-winning Ghanaian born reggae/ragga & dance-hall artiste, employed the services of coaches with the technical know-how to train an estimated 100 participants or entrepreneurs.



The Bhim Skills training workshop seek to ameliorate the booming level of unemployment rate in Ghana as the coronavirus outbreak led to companies across the length and breadth of the country temporarily downsizing operations and also making employees work from home. It also created overall knowledgeable entrepreneurs who can work independently without constant help and supervision from others.



The training covered the area of small scale farming activities, entrepreneurial development training, food & agro-food processing, fashion accessories production, production of household cleaning products, natural cosmetics production, aluminium & metal works and fashion designing. Participants were also taught advanced techniques to help them complete everyday tasks more efficiently.



Speaking at the training workshop, Nickelodeon & BET Winner| 3-Time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa, Stonebwoy stated that, in these hard times where a lot of Ghanaians have lost their jobs, it is necessary to use his outfit (The Livingstone Foundation) to create opportunities for the citizenry to learn a skill to enhance their financial status and to bridge the gap between the employed and unemployed.



He revealed that, periodically, this charitable initiative will move into different spaces to where services of professional trainers who have knowledge in a particular field would be required to imbibe the work culture and ethics to create an environment suitable for the labour force sector. He, however, added that, The Livingstone Foundation will, on the 17th of July, be giving humanitarian aid to the visually impaired at the Eye of the Lord Orphanage Home at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The participants, entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of this initiative who spoke to Gerrard-Israel, expressed delight and appreciation to Stonebwoy, his wife – Dr. Louisa Satekla, and their entities (Burniton Music Group,The Livingstone Foundation and The BHIM Shop) for their kind gesture. They added that, in these difficult moments, it is imperative to note that, every step taken by Dance-hall Juggernaut to enable self-employment in Ghana is worth the commend as it would go a long way to help future generations.



The Livingstone Foundaation is a non-governmental organisation with the vision of alleviating the suffering and hardship of the brilliant but needy and the vulnerable in the society by way providing monetary, technical aid etc. It main focuses are Main focuses ?Equal Access to Education ?Accident Survivor Healthcare ?Community Advocacy and ?Youth Empowerment.



See pictures from the event below





Source: Gerrard Isreal, Contributor

