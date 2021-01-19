Coronavirus: Kojo Cue postpones 'For My Brothers Concert'

Musician Kojo Cue

Ghanaian Rapper Kojo Cue has announced the postponement of his concert “For My Brothers Concert” due to the recent spike in the Coronavirus cases.

In a Twitter post, Kojo Cue wrote, “#FMBconcert Update As much as I want to share this experience with you, I can’t knowingly put you in harms way. So in light of the recent spike in COVID cases, the team has decided to postpone the concert. Your life is more important. Full refunds guaranteed. Love, Cue.”



Kojo Cue’s For My Brother Concert was scheduled for the 6th of February, promising fans an amazing Concert.



Reacting to the news some fans were pleased Kojo Cue thought of the health and safety but, others feel disappointed by the current development.



"Love you too Cue, thanks for looking out for us," a fan wrote.



See the post below: