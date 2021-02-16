Coronavirus: Kwahu Easter must not be celebrated this year – Head of Noguchi

File photo of some holiday revelers in Kwahu

Head of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) Prof Kwabena Annan says it is not safe to celebrate this year’s Kwahu Easter festivity following the rise of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking Tuesday on Agoo FM Morning Show, Prof Kwabena Annan said, “we all know the importance of tourism but I am not sure the Kwahu Easter is important than preventing the spread of Covid-19. People from different areas will troop to the area, if care is not taken, we will start another wave again. Uncontrolled movements and interactions are the major cause of the spread so I will advise that, we should suspend the Kwahu Easter Festival and get serious over the fight against Covid-19,”



Prof Annan also advised passengers not to talk unnecessarily to reduce serious exposure adding that when we adhere to the protocols the call to reduce the number of passengers would not be considered.



He said the call for a reduction of passengers, closure of schools may collapse the economy which is dangerous to the nation.



According to him, the most important thing to do as a nation is to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols adding “it is the key to the fight against the virus, any country that will fail to do so will suffer.”

Nine more Ghanaians have succumbed to COVID-19 increasing Ghana’s death toll to 542, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported.



A total of 656 new cases of infection has sent the active case count to 7,850.



Recoveries stand at 68,100 with a total number of confirmed cases of 76,492.



Out of the total number of active cases, 87 patients are in severe condition while 31 others are in critical condition.