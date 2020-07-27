Entertainment

Coronavirus: Tourist sites, drinking bars opened; nightclubs, beaches remain closed

President Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lifted the restrictions imposed on the operation for drinking bars and tourist sites amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nana Akufo-Addo in his 14th nation address to the nation on Sunday, July 26, 2020, on measures taken to ease the spread of the coronavirus, said restaurants, hotels, drinking bars and all other food chain suppliers which were closed should now be open for business, with full implementation of the COVID-19 safety protocol such as social distancing, wearing of masks and washing of hands and using of hand sanitizers.



“In consultation with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the health experts, I’m announcing the reopening of our nation’s tourist sites and attractions so they can begin to receive visitors. Open-air drinking spots can now function. The management of these facilities are, thus, to enforce enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He, however, said pubs, nightclubs and cinemas remain closed. “Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs, however, remain closed until further notice,” the president added.



Ghana’s confirmed cases stand at 32,437 with 3,349 active cases and 28,927 recoveries.

