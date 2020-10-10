Coronavirus changed nothing for me – Killbeatz

Sound Engineer and Music Producer, Joseph Kwame Addison

Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Life Entertainment, Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly identified as Killbeatz, has indicated that COVID-19 has not really affected him as much as it seems to have affected the greater populace.

Interviewed on the Myd-Morning Radio Show anchored by Rev. Erskine and DJ Ganj on YFM, the Sound Engineer and Music Producer stated that his life on a regular basis is more or less a lockdown already, hence, the general lockdown which was imposed by the government some months back to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, did not change much for him.



“The COVID changed things but it did not really change plenty things on our side because mostly, we’re home recording so as the lockdown came, it was still the same life I was living.



My whole life is a lockdown so when the lockdown came, I didn’t really feel it that much. I just chested it and worked on this Love and Happiness album while King Promise also worked on his next album,” he said.

Killbeatz, just last Friday, released the long-awaited ‘Love and Happiness’ EP which he had been working on tirelessly all through the lockdown. On September 25th, the LLE mastermind released ‘Odo Nti’ off the 4-track EP to give fans a sneak peek of what he had in store for them.



The lovers’ jam which has been making waves since it’s release merged the girls’ favourite, King Promise and ace musician Ofori Amponsah birthing this endearing mix of the new school and old school vibe that everyone cannot get enough of.