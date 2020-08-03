Entertainment

Coronavirus has exposed fake Christians in Ghana – Ceccy Twum

Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Ceccy Twum has said the outbreak of COVID-19 has exposed fake Christians in the country.

Speaking in an interview with MC KiKi on Sky 102.1 in Columbus-USA which was monitored by www.newshuntermag.com, the ‘Megyefo Ne Yesu’ composer questioned how factual it is if people claim Ghana is a Christian nation.



She argued that many Ghanaians pretend to be Christians but they do not prove the strength of their beliefs.



Ceccy Twum stressed Ghanaians only use their mouths to say they love God but within their hearts, they are lost.



The talented gospel musician posited the majority of Ghanaians have failed to attend church services after the government lifted the ban placed on church and religious gatherings following the outbreak of the Coronavirus due to fear of contracting the disease.



Ceccy Twum revealed while Ghanaian churches are having few congregants, the situation is not the same in Nigeria.

She added that churches in Nigeria with big auditoriums are filled.



In connection with the point previously mentioned, Ceccy Twum averred the claim of Ghana being a Christian nation must be relooked.



Listen to a snippet of the interview below.





Source: News Huntersmag, Contributor

