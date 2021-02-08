Coronavirus has starved me of orgasm - Ohemaa Woyeje details challenges with long distance relationship

Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje and husband

Long-distance relationships come with a tall list of disadvantages, especially when you have to go months and sometimes years without seeing your partner.

Ghana’s renowned Radio Personality, Ohemaa Woyeje has revealed that she hasn’t experienced an orgasm for over a year now due to her husband’s absence.



According to her, COVID-19 lockdowns and other challenges, has separated her from her husband. Ohemaa indicated that she hasn’t engaged in any sexual activities for close to two years now.



“My husband is not here all due to Coronavirus, from last two years till date I haven’t had an orgasm but it is normal, it comes with distant relationships,” she explained.



She made this revelation in an interview with Zion Felix on the Uncut Show, monitored by GhanaWeb.

Ohemaa, giving an account of her lack of orgasm added that her busy schedule keeps her active thereby taking her mind off any sexual pleasures.



“Some of us we are used to this, it isn’t such a big deal to me. I am also a busy woman so I don’t usually think about it (sex). I am always busy, by the time I get home, I’ll be sleepy. I take my bath and off to bed,” Ohemaa Woyeje indicated.



When asked if she has ever considered using sex toys, she intimated that the pleasure that comes with having sexual intercourse with one’s partner cannot be compared to the satisfaction sex toys offer.



“I have never used a sex toy, in fact, it can't replace the original,” she added.