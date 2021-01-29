Coronavirus helped me put my album together - Adina

Singer Adina

Ghanaian-South African singer, Adina has expressed that unlike other musicians who had to put a lot on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it equipped her in putting together the ‘Araba’ project.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Kwasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97. 9 FM’s Dryve Of Your Lyfe Show about the album, she said, “no, I don’t think Covid-19 affected my album at all. My album was released 3 months to the end of the year and even though that was the case, it has still managed to travel and connect with a lot of people”.



According to the Afro-Pop songstress, the pandemic rather helped her put her album together.



“As per the plans for the year 2020, I was supposed to be out of the country on tour. If I had done that I probably wouldn’t have had the time to put together the album,” she said.



She furthered that unlike other artistes complaining about the pandemic affecting their distribution, it, however, did not affect hers.

“These days it’s all about digitization and distributing on all these platforms. So once you get that done you’re good.”



She added, “even now we have virtual concerts and we’ve adjusted as a people.



We’ve found out ways to still reach out to music lovers, so I don’t think Covid-19 would have affected me”.