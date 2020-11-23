Coronavirus is a punishment to humanity for going against the dictates of God – Pete Edochie

File Photo: Veteran actor Pete Edochie

There have been many conspiracy theories about the coronavirus disease since it started causing havoc around the world about a year ago.

Among these, some suggested that the virus was a repercussion of man’s evil deeds against God.



One person who subscribes to this theory is veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.



The veteran actor has shared a video on his official Instagram page which showed him talking about the coronavirus disease and how it relates to the sins of the world.



According to the actor, God knows about the disease and that it wouldn't have done such havoc without God’s knowledge.



Citing the happenings in the Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah where God destroyed the people because of homosexuality to make his point, the actor said he believes God is doing same to humanity now, especially as countries keep legalizing homosexuality.

"I believe that God knows what is happening. Don't worry about if it originated from a laboratory in China or from a market in China, Wuhan. The point is that this thing has gone round the entire world. If God were not part of this, if God did not know what is going on, it wouldn't have gone round the whole world.



I think that humanity is being punished for going against the dictates of our Lord. For those of you who read the bible, remember what happened in Sodom and Gomorrah. They were destroyed because of Sodom. Sodom is one word, homosexuality. Today, the situation is worse. God couldn't tolerate Sodom and Gomorrah, so, he destroyed them.



To imagine that countries that profess Christianity can now come out and say that men can now marry each other." He added in the interview on Adakarl TV sighted by Ghanaweb.



