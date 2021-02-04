Coronavirus now mistaken for malaria, flu – Mr. Drew on why public don’t take virus serious

Mr. Drew, Musician

Multi-talented recording artiste, Mr. Drew born Andrew Commey Otoo has said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com that most people have become used to coronavirus and its safety protocols so these days most people tend not to take the pandemic seriously.

“As for the COVID-19 honestly I feel like it has become something that people have gotten used to it. People have gotten used to the rules and safety protocols so some people don’t really take coronavirus seriously.”



Mr. Drew told Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show that most people got afraid of Covid-19 from the unset but now due to the asymptomatic nature of the infection, it’s difficult to tell who’s walking around carrying the virus.



“Compared to the time it started where a lot of people were losing their lives. Now some people get infected with coronavirus but will still be walking freely in town with no symptoms and you can’t even tell if they’re really positive or not,” he said.

“At the end of the day the person will claim to be suffering from catarrh, cold or flu and after taking some Paracetamol that person will be fine. So it’s God’s grace that has been keeping us safe on a daily basis,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently revealed that Ghana’s hospitals are full, owing to the increasing number of coronavirus infections in the country. He said isolation centres have been re-activated to support the hospitals in admitting patients.