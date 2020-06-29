Entertainment

Coronavirus stimulus package should include musicians, creative arts sector – Artiste Zekay

Sekondi-Takoradi-based Artiste, Isaac Affum aka Zekay, has made a passionate appeal to the ruling NPP government to as a matter of urgency extend the COVID-19 stimulus package to include musicians, event organizers, show organizers and everyone in the creative arts sector.

According to him, the entertainment industry has also had its share of the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.



Zekay made this appeal when he appeared on Atinka TV’s Celebrity Chat with Ama Gyenfa earlier today Friday morning.



“Shows and events have been cancelled, musicians are not making any income; COVID-19 has crippled event organizers and all those who depend on these activities to support their businesses and livelihood. The stimulus package announced by the government should also cover we, the musicians because nothing goes on for us to benefit from those events,” Zekay stated.



Meanwhile, in the latest news The National Board for Small Scale Industries, (NBSSI) has begun the disbursement of loans, with the first 1,000 qualified applicants receiving their funds from the COVID-19 relief for businesses.



The beneficiaries, who are in the lower micro category, had their loans transferred to their mobile money wallets on Wednesday, June 24, after successfully going through the rating processes.



Zekay will launch his first album in August this year.

The song ‘Single One’ is his first track and ‘Eda Odo Beba’ is his second track with the video coming up soon.



Isaac Affum is 49 years old. He attended Prestea Primary school, had his “O” and” A” level at Tarkwa secondary school.



He holds a Degree in Planning from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (1997–2001) and also holds a Master’s Degree in Environmental Management and Policy from Cape Coast University( 2016-2017).



Isaac Affum is an astute Deputy Director in the public service with seventeen years of working experience. He is currently a Deputy Director in the land use and spatial Authority. (Former Town @ Country planning Department)



He is married with two children. He comes from Sefwi Bodi in the Western North Region of Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.