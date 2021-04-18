Coronavirus took all the shine of ‘Asa Bone’ - Lord Paper

Lord Paper

Ghanaian Soul, Afrobeats and Hip Hop Musician, Michael Takyi-Frimpong, stage named Lord Paper has lamented that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic robbed his single, Asa Bone’ of the needed mileage it deserved.

According to the musician, he was expecting many to have fun with this new single while he performed the song on different stages around the world. However, this did not become a reality when COVID-19 hit.



He shared with YFM’s Brown Berry on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show: “At the time COVID started I had a very big song; Asa Bone, same time. It could have done better if not for COVID. COVID got all the attention. It was a serious moment. It could have been bigger. It was growing, number one in the country and boom COVID came in. This is the kind of music you want to have fun with. I wanted to perform with this song”.



Meanwhile, he has said that the COVID-19 put him into a ‘by force recording mood that he has recorded a lot of songs in his home studio. “I can actually drop two albums right now”, he added.

Lord Paper further shared that he has learnt the need to know when to drop music and when not to do so. He believed that releasing songs should be strategic enough to get your audience to always remember the songs you drop.



At the beginning of 2020, Lord Paper released a single titled ‘Asa Bone’ which featured the Atta Adwoa hitmaker Bosom P-Yung and produced by Gomez Beatx.