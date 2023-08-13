Cosmetic surgery: Brand influencer Aba Dhope shares experience

Snapchat Influencer and businesswoman, Aba Dhope

Cosmetic surgery is steadily getting more prevalent as more and more women take the risk to go for their ideal appearance.

Snapchat Influencer and businesswoman, Loretta Aba Bannerman-Martin, popularly known as Aba Dhope has thrown light on what pushed her to go under the knife, and some challenges associated with cosmetic surgery.



According to the socialite, her number one insecurity for years was her not having big buttocks despite being a successful restaurant owner.



She recounted the feeling of a deep void within that saw her insecurity grow much stronger by the day, enabling her to wear a butt pad.



She recalled the experiences which led her to go under the knife with Accra-based GHOne TV saying;



“I was wearing the plastic and one day, one guy that I realized likes me came to give me a hug and he tapped on the pad. So, I had low self-esteem that I felt ashamed.”

Aba Dhope said after that experience, she travelled to Nigeria where she had heard about a BBL facility that was running a promotion so she made that step to have the cosmetic surgery.



Recounting how much the facility takes now and how much she paid, the socialite said “Right now the same hospital they are taking GH¢60,000 but my time it was around GH¢23,000 or 25,000. Where I went, I didn’t book and I even had to borrow GH¢6,000 to top up for my surgery,” adding that she was asked to rent a room in Nigeria that cost about GH¢700.00 per night



The influencer also added that the whole experience was not good for her as her expectations were not met.



“The whole experience wasn’t good for me because I didn’t know it was money-demanding. I didn’t know it comes with maintenance and a whole lot of stress,” she shared.





The demand for Brazilian Butt Lift popularly known as BBL, Botox, lip fillers, liposuctions among others has gained popularity worldwide and Ghana is catching on fast.#GHOneNews’ @KutyNicey delves into the world of cosmetic surgery. pic.twitter.com/l6x7AUBTB9 — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) August 8, 2023

