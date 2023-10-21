'Cost of music video now 30million' - Basketmouth cries

Basketmouth is a popular comedian

Talented comedian and music executive, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has lamented about the really high price of music video production fees in Nigeria.

According to him, the industry-standard fee was initially 7 – 7.5 million Naira but currently costs 27 – 30 million Naira.



He added that the increment in the prices compelled him to do a low-budget video for ‘Party’, the lead track from his upcoming album, ‘Uburu’.



Baskemouth stated that if he hadn't worked with a lesser budget, he would have spent a whopping N25 million or more to shoot a standard video.

He made this known in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.



He said, “The visual we have for my song ‘Party’ with Peruzzi is not an official video. It’s just like a holdup because I did not know that the economy has hit us that bad. 2 years ago, I used to make videos for 7 – 7.5 million Naira. Now, it is 27 – 30 million Naira.



“I’m an Igbo man so the first thing I thought about was, ‘Okay Bright, if you’re spending N25m on visuals, it’s for uptick, right? Then do a holdup video, do something for uptick as well.’"