Entertainment

Counsellor Lutterodt must be arrested, used as scapegoat - Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim

There is fresh trouble for self-acclaimed counsellor George Lutterodt after his comments about rape victims enjoying the act went viral.

Movie star Ama K. Abebrese called him out for his comments and admonished media houses to ignore him whiles labelling him as a non-registered counsellor.



Counsellor Lutterodt on a program on Adom TV said that rape victims at a point in the act start to enjoy the act despite their lack of consent in the beginning.



This comment has angered a lot of Ghanaians and has generated a heated discussion on social media.



The latest to add a voice to the ongoing discussion on counsellor Lutterodt is actress, Juliet Ibrahim.

Reacting to the tweet of her colleague, Juliet described Lutterodt as a rapist who is fueling rape culture and sending a message out there that rape is okay.



She stated emphatically that, the self-styled counsellor must be arrested and used as a scapegoat.



Her message reads: “YES! He is fueling Rape culture and sexual violence! This is clear case of a Rapist who’s sending out a direct message to the general public that Rape is okay. In his own words! He must be arrested and used as a scapegoat! #arrestgeorgelutterodt”





YES! He is fueling Rape culture and sexual violence! This is clear case of a Rapist who’s sending out a direct message to the general public that Rape is okay. In his own words! He must be arrested and used as a scapegoat! #arrestgeorgelutterodt https://t.co/Ureh5bWjZ3 — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) July 9, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.