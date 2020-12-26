Counsellor Lutterodt teaches right way for short men to hug, kiss tall women

Popular Ghanaian marriage/relationship coach, Counsellor George Lutterodt has taken time to teach Ghanaians how to hug and kiss properly especially for short individuals.

He said hugging a short partner while bending can cause health issues hence the need to practice safe style of hugging.



At his annual Orgasm Conference held on December 25th said the solution for hugging is by holding the buttocks of the tall partner to make him or her comfortable.

Below is a demonstration of how to hug and kiss a tall or short partner



