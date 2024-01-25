Counselor Charlotte Oduro details why people lie about the cause of breakups to their new partners

Charlotte Oduro is a renowned marriage counsellor

Popular Ghanaian counsellor Charlotte Oduro stated some reasons why people are not honest with their new partners when it comes to issues that led to the collapse of their previous relationships.

She noted that most people are fond of blaming their previous partners for the failure of their relationship when they meet another person they are interested in and would want to settle down with.



Counsellor Charlotte Oduro said that the stories that are told by such individuals are not true on most occasions because they want to please their new partners and avoid jeopardizing their relationship.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Charlotte Oduro reiterated that the stories about the causes of breakups in relationships should not be believed entirely as they are narrated.



“In today’s world, people create stories and they tell you what you want to hear. They also say so for you to have sympathy for them. How many people would tell you that they wronged their previous partners when they were in a relationship that’s why they broke up? They will not tell you the truth. Always they blame the other person and they would be crying and all that but they are telling lies. Today it is difficult for people to speak the truth,” she said.

