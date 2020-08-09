Tabloid News

Couple gives birth to triplets after 17 years of waiting

The photo was posted by Mbanugo Onyeka Nelson on Facebook

An Anambra politician, Hon Emeka Okonkwo and his wife have welcomed a set of triplets after 17 years of marriage.

One Mbanugo Onyeka Nelson took to Facebook to share the story and congratulate them.



Read the full post below:



"Congratulations Hon Emeka Okonkwo(Onowu Apga NA Dunukofia Kingdom) On Th Arrival Of Their Triplets After 17 Years Of Marriage



On behalf of the good people of Umudioka and Apga Dunukofia, I write and It gives me great pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations to you and your calm headed Wife Mrs Okonkwo Evangeline Obioma (Nee Nezieanya) a woman I am proud to call Hannah of our time over the arrival of your triplet after 17 years of marriage.



When we heard the joyful, glorious and efflorescence news, the whole men of goodwill and echelons echoed in a loud voices Hossana in the highest, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord and let the king of glory be lifted.



In Three Wise men dimensions and way, I led the humble and enthusiastic people of Morningstarnaija media team and visited the special tent where the triplets were delivered GOZIE SPECIALIST HOSPITAL Cemetery ROAD OFF MCC JUNCTION ONITSHA.



On getting to the arena, we saw a crowd( igwurube mmadu) rejoicing and jubilating because God sent His gifts to us.

The mother of the triplet spoke to the Morningstarnaija media team in joyful tears, in her welcome remarks, she said that “A day to God is a thousand years, Men walk around with a thousand fears. The true joy of love brings a thousand tears, In the world of desire, there are a thousand snares”.



While explaining God’s miracles to us and the challenges, she said and I quote!



My name are Mrs Okonkwo Evangeline Obioma, Umuezekwo Umudioka in the Mr and Mrs Patrick Nezieanya married to the family Mr and Mrs Patrick Okonkwo, Ugwu, Umudioka Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State.



On 18th October 2002, I got married to my heartthrob Hon Emeka Okonkwo in the traditional way and he took me to alter on 8th November 2003 at St Anthony Catholic Church, Umudioka, ever since I began to the experienced anticlockwise direction.



For the past 16 years and 3 months, it was terrible, felt isolated, depression, the anxiety I thought that the world is coming to an end due to series of humiliation and insults I received from people around me and my family...



This resulted from numerous medical tests and Doctors said that our sexual organs are active and in good condition, that we should wait in God’s appointed time.



In 2015, I recalled the story of Hannah from the Holy book of Samuel

“Hannah Pours Out Her Heart to God.



It explained clearly that there once was a man who lived in Ramathaim. His name was Elkanah. Who had two wives? The first was Hannah; the second was Peninnah. Peninnah had children; Hannah did not.



Yearly this man and family went from his hometown up to Shiloh to worship and offer a sacrifice to God-of-the-Angel-Armies. Eli and his two sons, Hophni and Phinehas, served as the priests of God there. When Elkanah sacrificed, he passed helpings from the sacrificial meal around to his wife Peninnah and all her children, but he always gave an especially generous helping to Hannah because he loved her so much and because God had not given her children. But her co-wife taunted her cruelly, rubbing it in and never letting her forget that God had not given her children. Hannah was reduced to tears and had no appetite or urge anymore



Elkanah was so compassionate said, “Oh, Hannah, why are you crying? Why aren’t you eating? And why are you so upset? Am I not of more worth to you than ten sons?”



One beautiful and awesome day Hannah entered the sanctuary. The priest Eli was on duty at the entrance to God’s Temple in the customary seat. Crushed in soul, Hannah prayed to God and cried and cried—inconsolably. Then she made a vow:



Oh, God-of-the-Angel-Armies,



If you’ll take a good, hard look at my pain,

If you’ll quit neglecting me and go into action for me



By giving me a son,



I’ll give him completely, unreservedly to you.



I’ll set him apart for a life of holy discipline.



It so happened that as she continued in prayer before God, Eli was watching her closely. Hannah was praying in her heart, silently. Her lips moved, but no sound was heard. Eli jumped to the conclusion that she was drunk. He approached her and said, “You’re drunk! How long do you plan to keep this up? Sober up, woman!”



Hannah replied “Oh no, sir—please! I’m a woman hard used. I haven’t been drinking. Not a drop of wine or beer. The only thing I’ve been pouring out is my heart, pouring it out to God. Don’t for a minute think I’m a bad woman. It’s because I’m so desperately unhappy and in such pain that I’ve stayed here so long.”



Eli answered her, “Go in peace. And may the God of Israel give you what you have asked of him.” and on the night month, Hannah delivered a bouncing baby boy named Samuel.

I applied all the methods and formula of Hannah by getting close to Almighty and digesting the words God. Late Hour of Monday being 27th, July 2020 after 4yrs of embracing God with all my heart, marrow, body and soul, God in his infinite mercy heard my lonely cry and blessed me and my lovely husband bouncing triplet, a boy and two girls”.



Finally, she appreciated Mrs Joy from Enugu state, who stood by her, always gave words of encouragement and assured her that no condition is permanent. Mama Ejima urged childless families, most especially women to always trust in God and reminded them that “Those Who Trust In The Lord are like Mount Zion That can Never Be Moved or Shaken.



Hon Emeka Okonkwo, the indefatigable Umudioka ward 1 Chairman of our great party Apga and also a member of revolutionary UIU Caretaker Committee confirmed and confided that what her pretty wife told us are undiluted facts. He gives thanks and honours to Almighty creator of heaven and earth for making him a complete man.



He recounts some of the challenges but said that now all have expired because every predicament has an expiring date.



The dynamic Onowu of Apga Dunukofia said that life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit and he will be ungrateful if he fails to appreciates his bosom friends that assisted his family in a glamorous during latent heat period such as Dr Ifeoma Nwakasi (MD TRACAS), Mrs Uju Amailo (Nee Ejimofor) from IFITEDUNU, Mrs Uzoamaka Okonkwo from NNOBI, Lady Nnenne Adinnuh from ORAERI, Rev. Fr Nicodemus Aroefuna Parish priest St Anthony Catholic Church Umudioka."





