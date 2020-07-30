4
Entertainment Thu, 30 Jul 2020

Couple goals: Mahama celebrates his wife on their 28th marriage anniversary

Capture Mahama And Lordina Gg.png Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama are celebrating their 28th marriage anniversary.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his wife are making us fall in love again while marking their 28th marriage anniversary.

John Dramani Mahama has taken to social media to write a lovely message to his wife, Lordina on this day, Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Mahama posted two photos with his wife in a hearty mood as they lock each other up in love.

He went on to describe the day as a love Wednesday. He said, “It’s Love Wednesday! Celebrating 28 years of marriage with my friend, Lordina.”

God has been gracious to us, given us lovely children and given us good health. May God continue to bless my home. May we continue to show appreciation to him so he continues to bountifully bless us.

The beautiful flower bouquet I gave to my lovely wife, Lordina, this morning as we celebrate 28 years of marriage. It’s a Love Wednesday.

