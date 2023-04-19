Couple stuns netizens with online traditional marriage ceremony

A recent viral video has left netizens amazed after a couple held an online traditional marriage ceremony that featured a unique twist.

The groom was not physically present but was projected onto a screen, allowing him to participate in the ceremony remotely.



The video, which was shared on Instagram by blogger thosecalledcelebs, captured the groom and the bride dancing with a projected image of the man.



In the video, the bride was dressed in a stunning Kente fabric, while the groom's projection matched his partner.



The ceremony, according to the caption under the projected video of the groom, is “the marriage ceremony of Elieson and Naa”.



During the wedding ceremony, the couple danced to the popular song 'Sugarcane' by Camidoh, and the groom's projection moved in perfect synchrony with the bride's dance moves.

The seamless projection made it look like the groom was physically present, and the result was a visually stunning performance.



Netizens have expressed their amazement at the unique approach to the traditional marriage ceremony, with many expressing their admiration for the couple's use of technology.



Others were more skeptical, wondering about the practicality of such a ceremony.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





Or



Contact GhanaWeb to advertise your product or services







ADA/BB