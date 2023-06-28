Court adopts consent judgement in Bullgod, Shatta Wale defamation case

Shatta Wale, Musician

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has adopted an out-of-court settlement terms filed by Charles Nii Armah Mensah, one of Ghana’s dance hall artists in a defamation case brought against him by former manager, Lawrence Asiamah, aka Bulldog.

Lawyers for the parties on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, filed terms of the settlement at the High Court.



Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, through his counsel at the last sitting, prayed the court for two weeks adjournment so they could file their terms of the settlement.



The trial Judge, Justice Joseph Agyemang Adu Owusu, obliged him.



At the June 27 sittings, Dr Justice Srem Sai, counsel for Bulldog informed the court about the filing of the settlement, adding he was elated that the parties finally reached a settlement.



Bulldog’s lawyer, therefore, prayed to the court to adopt the terms of the settlement.



The trial judge, however, informed the parties that he had not received the terms of the settlement filed.

The court was, therefore, shown a copy of the terms of the settlement filed and sought from a representative of Shatta Wale if the signature in the documents was that of Shatta Wale.



Soon after the Shatta Wale representative identified his (Shatta Wale’s) signature, the court adopted the same.



The court then ruled that “the terms of settlement filed on June 27, 2023, is hereby adopted and entered as consent judgment”.



Shatta Wale on November 22, 2022, is said to have made a publication on his Facebook account and implicated Bulldog in the murder of one Fennec Okyere, a 31-year-old artiste manager.



Fennec Okyere, Manager of Kwaw Kese, a musician, was gruesomely murdered at his residence in March 2014 by some unknown assailants.



Bulldog was picked up by the Police and charged because he had allegedly threatened him during a show.

The Court after a couple of years, discharged Bulldog over lack of evidence against him.



Bulldog, through his lawyer, therefore, filed a defamation case at the High Court against Shatta Wale.



In his suit, he contended that what Shatta Wale had published was malicious and prayed to the court for perpetual injunction restraining the dance hall king, Shatta Wale.



He also prayed to the court for retraction and an apology from Shatta Wale.



During the various sittings, the parties opted for an out-of-court settlement and the court obliged them.