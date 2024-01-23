Court slaps Showboy with GH₵2,400 fine

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Showboy

Months after he was released from a US prison and deported back home to Ghana, Sam Safo Jnr, popularly known as Showboy, has been arrested and fined for an alleged misconduct.

This was in relation to a couple of viral videos where Showboy was seen verbally abusing a police officer who confronted him for driving recklessly and not possessing a driver’s license on the Spintex road.



The popular socialite was seen hurling insults and cussing out at a police officer who had maintained a calm composure the whole time and was only poised on inspecting his license which he did not have.



Afterwards, Showboy shared a video on social media where he had accused the officer of interested in extorting money from him, among others.



Showboy's conduct, however, triggered the police who also took a step to file a complaint.



The controversial socialite was then hurled before a Labadi magistrate court where he was slapped with a GH₵2,400 fine.



This was contained in a viral court receipt showcasing that Showboy had made payment to that effect.

Reacting to the development, and several others he had faced since he arrived into the country, a fed up Showboy, had hinted of his intentions to relocate to a different country to protect his peace and sanity.



“It’s not easy. Every day with its problems. I will never step out again. I am leaving the country; I have gone for my passport and will relocate to South Africa. I am going to a country where the system works. I just want to work here. But looks like if I don’t leave this country, I might end up being killed here,” he retorted.





