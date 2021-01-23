Crashing hit: E.L’s new single ‘Nobody Send You’ tells the tale of survival

Rapper EL

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

If there is one thing that can never be in question, it is E.L’s love, passion, and drive to do music. The ace rapper has built a reputation for seeping his heart and soul into his craft sometimes putting his own health on the line to create great music for fans.

This trait was once again highlighted during the first half of last year. After surviving a multiple car accident in mid-May, 2020, E.L hit the studio before making a full recovery to air out his thoughts and emotions in the only way he knows how - through great music.



In the self-produced piece, E.L encourages his listeners to exercise patience and restraint in all facets of their lives. He sings the words ‘’If you rush wey you go crush my brother make you no de bore, nobody send you’’ to reiterate the need for calculated steps even as we pursue our ambitions.

His impressive lyricism and signature vocals lords over the beat very smoothly creating a sound that perfectly inspires, educates and elevates our spirits. This has certainly been one of our favorite records in a while.





Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor