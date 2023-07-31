Creating a promotional video for an event does not make an artiste cheap - Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty

Sensational gospel singer, Empress Gifty, has refuted claims that artistes who create promotional videos to advertise their events are cheap.

Speaking as a guest on the July 29th edition of the United Showbiz Show, Empress Gifty explained that, the widespread use of social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, and many others have shifted event marketing to a more digitized form as the creation of promotional videos to be marketed on social media has become a relevant strategy for publicity.



“Even with the church now, if you are invited for a programme and you don’t do a promotional video, they don’t believe you will come for the event unless they see videos to confirm your commitments so that in the event that you don’t come as earlier agreed, they can use the video to hold you accountable.



“So for now, videos are part of the promotional strategies, at least in the new era that we are in. It’s not a matter of whether it’s in the contract or not. At first, it wasn’t but it is now. Besides, I don’t think it’s too much of a burden because it is also good for the artiste,” she stated.



The “Awiey3” singer advised other singers to critically evaluate all contracts offered to them before they agree. She urged them to be assertive and explain to organizers what they can and cannot do.

She explained, “As an artist, you need to check the contract from event organizers so that if there’s anything that you don’t agree to it or can’t do, you just let them know. For instance, if you can’t create three promotional videos for the event and can only do one, you should make them know and understand. “



“Also, the time and the number of people who will be coming with you are equally important. When you make them understand things, you will not be pressured but if you agree to the terms of the contract and do otherwise, that breeds misunderstanding”, Empress Gifty added.



EAN/BOG