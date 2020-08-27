Entertainment

Creative Arts sector is better with NPP than NDC – Mark Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, says the Industry will thrive under the current NPP administration than that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, NPP’s plans of establishing ultra-modern studios, theatres and others for artistes is a step in the right direction.



“From where I sit and what I know, we stand a better chance with NPP than the NDC. I prefer a bill getting passed to no bill at all. I prefer a Free SHS that starts on a perceived wrong note than Edey bee keke. Sometimes, I hear some of my senior men and the NDC… they struggle too hard to get attention for their party.” He stated on Andy Dosty’s DayBreak Hitz.



He added that the NPP knows the woes of the industry and have made plans to grow it from where it is to something bigger.

Mr Okraku Mantey also revealed that the government had made plans to build domes for the industry but COVID-19 had stalled that progress.



The popular music producer and former music reality show judge was appointed to head the Creative Arts Council of Ghana in March 2017.



The Council according to government will help the Ministry to fashion out appropriate policies and administrative structures that can propel the growth of the industry as a major pillar for socio-economic advancement.

