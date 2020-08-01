3
Entertainment Sat, 1 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Creative arts receive GHC 50m from Govt - Mark Okraku confirms

Mark Okraku Mantey Led Creative Arts Council President Mark Okraku

Listen to the Article

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has confirmed receipt of GHC 50 million from the Akufo-Addo government to the Creative Arts industry.

Finance Minister, delivering the 2020 budget mid-year review before Parliament, indicated the government is allocating the money to cushion the Creative Arts and media.

Speaking in an interview on 'Entertainment Review' on Peace FM, Mr. Okraku Mantey established that the Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi met with the leadership of the Creative Arts to discuss how the money will be distributed and used for its intended purposes.

Source: Peace FM

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter