Creatives dying slowly due to depression - Kumi Guitar

Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar

Musician signed to Zylofon Media Kumi Guitar has wadded in the depression argument of Ghanaian creatives.

To him, most of them are dying slowly from depression but trying their best to deal with it in their closets.



He was speaking to Accra-based Happy FM in an interview when he made this known.



To him, he may be able to handle his issues and not get it to direct his path but others in the creative industry who cannot are dying slowly.



“Maybe because God has granted me grace to handle my issues doesn’t mean I am a better man than whoever is not able to handle theirs.”

Kumi Guitar whose career took a nosedive after Nana Appiah Mensah’s company MenzGold was closed down continued “If I do not share my issues on social media, that doesn’t mean I am fine. I may be dealing with issues in my own small corner. We all have issues”.



“Some people might not open up about their issues on social media, but you will marvel when you meet them and they tell you some of the things they’re handling and keeping to themselves,” he argued.



He used the opportunity to call for love for such people.



“We are all different and definitely our reaction to issues will be different as well.”