Creativty, ego of musicians being destroyed - Guru

Ghanaian Rapper, Guru

Ghanaian Rapper, Guru allegedly did not win an award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) because of some anomalies with the selection process.

According to the musician, the said members of the board are not doing any artistes favours by ‘honouring’ them with awards they do not deserve



That is what the artiste claimed in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show.



The rapper who feels unappreciated for his hard work over the years said, “It’ll be like a curse for those you think you’re honouring when the right people are not awarded. You’re rather killing their honour and ego. We will all move from this earth and sadly the next generation will repeat this agenda and there will be no growth”.



Guru went on to say that every award scheme loses its credibility and eventually fades out if it does not recognize people based on their hard work.



“We had the Channel 0 and Quora award schemes but where are they now? One day, even the BET will fade away. It is written nothing will live on forever.

Everyone wants to pick a Grammy now. These award schemes are failing because they had some mistakes and lapses they didn’t work on. The credibility of VGMA keeps dropping every day.”



Advising organizers of the awards scheme, the musician asked them to focus on rewarding hard-working and deserving musicians.



“We destroy the creativity of musicians and leave them depressed by not recognizing their work. We may think we are rewarding the young ones to encourage them more but we’re just causing a cycle of pain.”



Over the years, Ghanaian musician Guru has received various nominations for the VGMAs but never won any.



This year, he was nominated for Hiplife song of the year at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but lost the award to the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, Medikal.

