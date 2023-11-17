'Credit alert is my love language' - Mr Eazi

Popular musician, Mr. Eazi

Source: mynigeria

Renowned singer cum entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has shared insights into his love language during a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos.

According to the CEO of Zagadat Capital, his love language is receiving credit alerts.



Mr Eazi explained that his childhood experiences led him to equate being “financially present” with “physical presence,” as his father, despite being physically absent due to his job, was still financially responsible.



In the interview, Mr Eazi emphasized the significance of understanding and learning each other’s love languages in a relationship.

He expressed that for him, the past five years of his relationship were characterized by learning effective communication, how to apologize, and taking significant steps like getting engaged, acquiring a new house, and eventually getting married.



It’s worth noting that Mr Eazi recently disclosed his marital status, revealing that he has tied the knot with his fiancée, actress Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola. Contrary to speculation, he clarified that his marriage was not a secret.