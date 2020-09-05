Entertainment

Criss Waddle arrives at the supreme court

Gossips24.com has received a video of Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle at the premises of the supreme court.

The CEO of AMG Business took to his Snapchat stories to share a video of his presence at the apex court.



As of now, we can’t tell what actually transpired between him and the court but we’re working tirelessly to update our readers on any development.



Ahead of presence at the court today, Criss Waddle tweeted that he is perplexed at the fact that he has been ordered by a judge to appear before the court.



According to Waddle, he knows nothing about the issue at hand although the person involved was using a social media account which bore the name, Criss Waddle.

He posted; “I can’t believe that I’ve been subpoenaed to court to answer to a judge over something that has nothing to do with me,If my page is verified and a none verified page does something,why should I be the one to be subpoenaed?”



Watch the video below:





