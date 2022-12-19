Criss Waddle calls out R2bees and King Promise for boycotting his show

A photo grid of Criss Waddle, R2bees and King Promise

Criss Waddle has publicly called out R2bess and King Promise for turning their backs on him by falling to grace his star-dubbed concert in December.

The rapper expressing his disappointment in Mugeez and Paedae (Omar Sterling), members of R2bees, took to his Snapchat stories to question why they turned up for Gyakie's show but boycotted his concert despite their assurance of coming to support him on December 17.



"So yesterday R2bees go Gyakie en show them no come amg connect concert," Criss Waddle wrote on Snapchat.



Disappointed by their unexplained act, Waddle listed the number of times he has promoted the works of the Tema artistes and his dedication to promoting their music.



"For 20 years I have served, worshiped, promoted and stayed loyal to R2bees, from camp yard days, long before paedae reformed it to R2bees, the kinda pain and insults I've received for that 20 years. only jah knows," a separate post read.



According to Waddle, the management of King Promise has continuously turned down his request for a collaboration.



Also, sound engineer, Killbeatz was not left out of the 'name and shame' rants made by Waddle on December 18.

"Now I understand why me and king promise our song never happen G @kilbeatz ghl dier you tomorrow way I go talk my matter.



"@ohene faruku u still Dey manage king promise?so u watch promise go perform for Gyakie en show under way u no fit tell am say bro make we pass Waddle and mekidal their show under for 5 minutes them too be family?"



Check out the posts below:





























