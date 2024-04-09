Criss Waddle releases infectious Amapiano hit 'Psycho (Syco)'

Criss Waddle

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Criss Waddle, the powerhouse behind AMG Business, has once again proven his musical prowess with the release of his latest Amapiano track titled "Psycho (Syco)."

Inspired by a viral Snapchat audio where a humorous exchange unfolds between friends, the song breathes new life into the street term "psycho," turning it into a catchy and danceable banger.



Prior to the song's official release, a snippet shared on Criss Waddle's Snapchat account ignited excitement among his dedicated fans and Ghanaians alike. Already, AMG fans have begun creating viral and challenge videos to the catchy tune, demonstrating its immediate appeal and popularity.



With lively beats and relatable lyrics, "Psycho (Syco)" captures the essence of camaraderie and playful banter, making it an instant favourite among fans of Amapiano music. Criss Waddle's infectious energy shines through as he delivers jovial verses that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

"Psycho (Syco)" stands on its own as a testament to Criss Waddle's musical talent and ability to create hits that resonate with audiences. The song's infectious rhythm and playful lyrics are sure to keep fans dancing and singing along for weeks to come.



As "Psycho (Syco)" continues to gain traction across various music platforms, Criss Waddle remains at the forefront of Ghana's vibrant music scene, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.



