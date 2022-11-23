Cristiano Ronaldo's US$145,000 luxury watch that features his iconic Real Madrid header against Man U

Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo

Shortly after football icon Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he had inked a deal with Jacob & Co watches, his fans in Ghana and across the world celebrated his win and to the surprise of many, his club, Manchester United announced on the same day that they had parted ways with the footballer under "mutual agreement" in an official statement on November 22.

This comes after a long 'misunderstanding' between the English Club and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to some social media users and football fanatics, a notable feature on a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired watch might have broken the camel's back.



The luxury watches which are now on sale highlight Ronaldo's famous header against Manchester United when he was with Real Madrid.



The design came as a subtle jab and also attracted tons of reaction from United fans on Tuesday.



"The skeleton barrel cover is shaped like a football. Another image of Cristiano Ronaldo himself, wearing his iconic, lucky number 7 jersey, is silver-printed on the caseback's tainted sapphire crystal," Jacob and Co described their latest collection.



The watches come in four different types with a price range from 28,000 to 145,000 dollars. All eyes are on the big boys and girls who will be quick to grab a piece of the CR7 luxury watch.



Cristiano Ronaldo, the man with over 500 million Instagram followers has dominated Twitter trends in Ghana ahead of Portugal's game against the Ghana Black Stars in the Group H match of the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer has reacted to his former club's statement.



“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge,' parts of his statement read.



Check out the watches below:

















