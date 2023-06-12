Crosscheck with banks whether some ‘NPP money’ was wired into my account – Agya Koo on new mansion

In the wake of reports that he built his new mansion with financial support from the NPP, popular Kumawood actor, Agya Koo, has insisted that he established the project with funds from his own pocket.

In an interview with AngelFM, the actor said, in order to establish clarity, people should crosscheck with banks to investigate if monies were transferred into his account by any NPP official.



He has also dared any NPP political figure who has ever given him money for his new mansion to come out and speak.



“I used my mind and the wisdom God gave me to establish this project so my kids don’t suffer one day. Crosschecks with banks in the whole Ghana and let’s see where the transaction took place. Let’s see where the money was wired into my account. Or is it the case that I was given the money and I carried it on my head from the Jubilee House to the house? Let any big man who feels he gave me money to build this mansion come out and speak. They will even laugh about it if they hear it,” he averred.



“The building was there in 2007 and even the time I endorsed the NPP, I completed the house but I didn’t paint it. I don’t know why people are peddling lies about me,” he stated.



Agya Koo also denied allegations that he has been given government contracts to buy cocoa or deal in fuel.

“I don’t want to give Oboy Siki the attention because he talked with hatred,” he said. “But that will not stop me from doing what I can do to motivate others.”







What netizens said about Agya Koo’s mansion and NPP’s involvement:



Some individuals including Kumawood actors have alleged that Agya Koo’s luxurious-looking mansion was funded by the money the actor got from being affiliated with the New Patriotic Party.



The likes of Oboy Siki, Kelvin Taylor, Twene Jonas, and many more have alleged that the building is somewhat a reward for his unwavering endorsement and loyalty to the party.

Agya’s mansion met with criticisms



Agya Koo, who recently launched his new multi-million-dollar mansion in Kumasi, has been at the centre of criticism from some social media users.



He has been slammed for what critics termed as sheer arrogance and show-off.



EB/FNOQ