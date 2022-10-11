Crossdresser James Brown trends following leaked sex tape

Crossdresser, James Brown

Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, known chiefly as James Brown, has topped social media trends following the circulation of his bedroom video with his girlfriend.

The male social media influencer is famed for dressing in women's clothing which he compliments with long acrylic nails, hair extensions and makeup, heels and handbags.



Social media users who have for years tagged James Brown nicknamed 'Princess of Africa' as gay were surprised to witness him in a sexual act with the opposite sex although he hasn't been clear about his sexuality.



James in some interviews admitted to having a girlfriend although he is a crossdresser.



The leaked sex tape that spread like wildfire on Monday attracted a response from the influencer who has accepted responsibility and also clapped back at his accusers.



"I said I had a girlfriend but you guys didn't believe me. Don't I look man enough? Try me, bring you girlfriend make I knack am front and back. You think I am joking...I have a really lovely girlfriend but I want to keep my relationship private, I don't want people to prey on my relationship. My Papito dumped me within three months so I now have Mummyto who is dating me," James stated in Pidgin language.



Meanwhile, a section of the public has raised concern with regard to the unsafe sex between the unidentified lady and James Brown who in a 2020 interview disclosed that he was HIV positive.

Speaking on BBC Igbo, he said: “I got HIV from my parents, mother-to-child transmission, and ever since, I have been living with it for a long time and I am living fine.”



Just a year after his revelation, the crossdresser made a U-turn by denying ever being infected with the virus.



According to some individuals, James might have intentionally leaked his bedroom video.



